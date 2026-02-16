AI In Medical Scheduling Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“AI in Medical Scheduling Software Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 260.83 million in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 1,898.17 million by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 28.16%.

The AI in medical scheduling software market is segmented based on product type, deployment mode, end use, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The patient scheduling segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.12% in 2025.

North America held a dominant share of the AI in medical scheduling software market, accounting for 47.68% share in 2025.

Healthcare providers worldwide are shifting toward AI-based medical scheduling software to reduce administrative burden, minimize patient wait times, and improve resource utilization amid rising patient volumes and staff shortages. India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific AI in medical scheduling software market, supported by government-led digital health initiatives, rapid hospital digitization, and growing adoption of AI-driven solutions across public and private healthcare facilities.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

By Product TypePatient SchedulingNurse SchedulingCare Provider SchedulingOthersBy Deployment ModelCloud-basedOn-premisesBy End UseHospitalsClinicsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaAsia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa Chat with us on WhatsApp