Kyrie Irving Shows Solidarity with Gaza Journalists

2026-02-16 08:48:26
(MENAFN) Kyrie Irving, standout guard for the Dallas Mavericks, appeared at the NBA All-Star Game on Monday wearing a shirt labeled “PRESS” to express solidarity with media workers killed in Gaza. His attire served as a public tribute to reporters who lost their lives while covering events in the region.

"Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth," the tag of the shirt read.

The 33-year-old athlete, who has earlier attracted attention for voicing support for Gaza and Palestine, also donned a keffiyeh during a press conference, aiming to highlight what he described as the genocide in Gaza.

