403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Latvian Leader Warns of Great Power Threatening Baltic Security
(MENAFN) Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has cautioned that the rise of great power competition and the emergence of spheres of influence poses a serious threat to the Baltic states and neighboring countries, according to reports.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Rinkevics said, “I agree that there is a new emerging order. Yes, I agree that there is a kind of desire to divide the world into spheres of influence.”
He emphasized that the post-Cold War period, along with the rules-based international order established after World War II, is effectively over, and that today’s global environment is dominated by “great power politics” led by nations such as China, the U.S., and, to some extent, Russia, with the European Union playing a role if it acts collectively.
Rinkevics warned that such a system of influence would be “dangerous for our existence, and we need to take this very, very seriously.” He added, “And then even great powers will need order, some kind of rules that we all follow. And I think this is emerging. This is a dangerous situation.”
When questioned about contingency plans in case NATO fails, the Latvian leader highlighted multiple layers of defense, including “national defense, regional defense, European defense, (and) transatlantic defense.”
Despite the challenges, Rinkevics expressed confidence in transatlantic cooperation, noting that “there is a lot of rhetoric, but there is also a lot of practical cooperation with the United States and Canada going on.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Rinkevics said, “I agree that there is a new emerging order. Yes, I agree that there is a kind of desire to divide the world into spheres of influence.”
He emphasized that the post-Cold War period, along with the rules-based international order established after World War II, is effectively over, and that today’s global environment is dominated by “great power politics” led by nations such as China, the U.S., and, to some extent, Russia, with the European Union playing a role if it acts collectively.
Rinkevics warned that such a system of influence would be “dangerous for our existence, and we need to take this very, very seriously.” He added, “And then even great powers will need order, some kind of rules that we all follow. And I think this is emerging. This is a dangerous situation.”
When questioned about contingency plans in case NATO fails, the Latvian leader highlighted multiple layers of defense, including “national defense, regional defense, European defense, (and) transatlantic defense.”
Despite the challenges, Rinkevics expressed confidence in transatlantic cooperation, noting that “there is a lot of rhetoric, but there is also a lot of practical cooperation with the United States and Canada going on.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment