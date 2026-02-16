Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine Report Civilian Injuries in Exchanged Strikes

2026-02-16 08:47:33
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported that overnight air raids have caused injuries among civilians and damage to infrastructure and residential areas, according to reports.

In Russia’s Krasnodar region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev described a “massive” Ukrainian drone strike that injured two people. “The most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. A tank with oil products, a warehouse and terminals were damaged there. According to the information currently available, two people were injured—they were promptly hospitalized, and all necessary assistance is being provided,” he said.

Kondratyev added that the attack triggered multiple fires, with emergency services deploying 126 personnel and 34 units of equipment to bring them under control. He also reported damage to a residential building and heating systems in the resort city of Sochi.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov warned that some homes would be left without heating following Ukrainian strikes that caused “very big and very serious” damage. The Russian Transport Agency imposed restrictions on Moscow’s Vnukovo airport due to the attacks, while the Defense Ministry stated that Russian forces intercepted 211 Ukrainian drones overnight. Additionally, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the Russian “Tsentr” (Center) forces operating in the combat zone.

On the Ukrainian side, authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region said three people were injured during a Russian drone strike overnight. Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation in the city as “on the verge of disaster.”

