Dubai Science Park Concludes World Health Expo 2026, With Focus On Innovation And R&D

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Region's leading science-focused ecosystem successfully drove knowledge-building and fostered partnerships at the World Health Expo

. The impactful event reinforced the UAE's and Dubai's role as an international platform for shaping advanced healthcare solutions

Dubai, UAE,February 2026: Dubai Science Park, the region's leading science-focused hub, concluded its highly impactful participation at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, held from 9 to 12 February at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

During the event, Dubai Science Park successfully drove knowledge-building initiatives, fostered innovation, and facilitated crucial collaborations across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. As an integral part of TECOM Group PJSC, Dubai Science Park effectively showcased its integrated ecosystem designed to support cutting-edge research and development (R&D).

“Our participation at World Health Expo 2026 reinforced the essential role of collaboration across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem in translating scientific R&D into tangible real-world impact,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group.“Aligned with national priorities including the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, We the UAE 2031, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Science Park effectively brought together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators at the Expo to share critical knowledge and explore cutting-edge solutions, further reinforcing the UAE's and Dubai's role as an international platform for shaping advanced healthcare solutions.”

A key highlight of the district's contribution to WHX was the dynamic panel discussion, titled“From Hype to Health Impact: Responsible Leadership in the Age of AI, Biotech and Digital Health”. Powered by The DSP Leadership Network, an exclusive community for senior professionals launched by Dubai Science Park in 2025, the session convened prominent voices from regulation, healthcare delivery, pharma, and med-tech, who provided insightful perspectives on embracing innovation safely, ethically, and at scale while protecting patient trust, and explored how cross-sector collaboration can build resilient, future-ready health systems.

Further demonstrating its commitment to nurturing innovation from concept to market, Dubai Science Park also hosted the session,“From Prototype to Patient: What it takes to build and scale HealthTech in Dubai”, powered by in5, TECOM Group's start-up incubator and D/Quarters, its state-of-the-art co-working platform, which brought together experts to discuss the practicalities of developing and expanding HealthTech ventures within the emirate.

Complementing this focus on professional development and industry scaling, Dubai Science Park's sister districts, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, also hosted“From Classrooms to Clinical Impact: Building Dubai's next generation of scientists and innovators”. This session explored how higher education research centres and industry can collaboratively translate academic research into real-world solutions, strengthening Dubai's R&D pipeline and preparing students for research- and innovation-focused careers in healthcare and life sciences.

Visitors to Dubai Science Park's stand throughout the four-day event had the opportunity to discover its vibrant community of healthcare and life science leaders and innovators, including various in5 Science start-ups – the science-focused vertical of TECOM Group's start-up incubator. These emerging enterprises showcased a range of pioneering solutions across critical health domains.

Dubai Science Park continues to strengthen Dubai's position as a hub for scientific knowledge, boasting a cohesive ecosystem that serves more than 6,500 professionals across the life, energy, and environmental sciences. The district, which earlier this month celebrated its 20th anniversary, offers Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive storage and logistics facilities, underpinning the region's science ecosystem.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.