Three People Get Killed in RSF Drone Attack in Sudan
(MENAFN) A drone strike carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck Al-Mazmoum Hospital in Sennar state late Sunday, killing three people and wounding seven others, including a medical worker, according to reports from medical groups.
The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that “targeting health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international laws that prohibit attacks on medical centers and health workers.” The organization added that such attacks “deepen civilian suffering and deprive residents of access to medical care,” holding the RSF leadership “fully responsible” for the incident.
The RSF has not immediately commented on the attack. Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have previously accused the paramilitary force of striking civilian facilities, while the RSF claims it operates to protect civilians.
The World Health Organization warned earlier this month that Sudan’s healthcare system is under renewed threat after three medical centers in South Kordofan were targeted during the first week of February.
Since October 2025, heavy fighting has engulfed Sudan’s three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—amid ongoing clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese military. The conflict, which began in April 2023 over disputes regarding the integration of the two forces, has caused tens of thousands of deaths, displaced around 13 million people, and triggered one of the world’s most severe hunger crises.
