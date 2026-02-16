Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Expresses Regret After Remark On Actor Trisha Triggers Political Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Monday expressed regret after his controversial remark about actor Trisha Krishnan sparked sharp criticism from political leaders across parties.

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Nagendran said he does not endorse personal criticism and maintained that the comment had inadvertently slipped out during a media interaction while responding to a speech delivered by TVK leader Vijay at a public meeting in Salem on February 13.

He added that BJP national women's wing president Vanathi Srinivasan had discussed the issue with him.“If my words caused discomfort to anyone, I sincerely express my regret,” he said.

The controversy began when Nagendran, speaking about Vijay's address at a meeting in Salem, allegedly made an inappropriate personal reference to Trisha.

The remark quickly drew widespread condemnation, with several leaders calling it unacceptable and disrespectful.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP Kanimozhi, and Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan were among those who criticised the statement. They questioned how a senior political leader holding a responsible position could make such remarks about a woman, particularly someone who is not involved in active politics.

Critics stressed that public discourse must remain civil and that personal attacks, especially targeting women, undermine democratic values.

Amid the backlash, Trisha issued a strongly worded statement through her lawyer condemning the comment.

In a public post, she said,“Disrespectful behaviour must always be condemned.” She expressed shock that a person occupying a high political office in the State would make such“derogatory and inappropriate” remarks.

The actor clarified that she has no association with any political party and has no intention of entering politics in the future.“As always, I prefer to remain politically neutral,” she said. Emphasising that she wishes to be recognised solely for her professional work, Trisha urged that her name not be dragged into matters unrelated to her. She also noted that individuals in public office are expected to exercise responsibility and restraint while speaking.