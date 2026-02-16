Govisually Addresses Growing Challenges From Labelling Errors In Food And Beverage Industry With AI‐Driven Food Label Compliance Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GoVisually, an AI-powered label compliance platform for food, beverage, and CPG companies, is addressing one of the most persistent operational risks facing manufacturers and exporters today - labelling errors that can delay market entry, disrupt supply chains, and expose brands to regulatory action.

This challenge is particularly critical for import-driven markets, where food brands must comply with multiple national regulations before products reach shelves. As the region relies on imports for up to 85% of its food supply, accurate labelling and regulatory compliance play a vital role in maintaining supply chain efficiency and market stability. Addressing these requirements effectively helps prevent shipment delays, customs rejections, and additional costs, while safeguarding brand reputation and market access across the region.

The need for action is even greater in the Middle East, where the food and beverage sector is projected to reach approximately USD 250 billion and remains heavily reliant on imports, making accurate and regulatory-compliant labelling critical for brands entering or operating across GCC markets. For exporters navigating complex regional regulatory frameworks, compliant labelling is a key quality-control process to avoid customs rejections, relabelling costs, shipment delays, and retailer penalties.

GoVisually has stepped in to transform this process by using artificial intelligence to reduce label compliance checks from weeks to seconds. The platform automatically detects high-risk compliance issues – including allergens, nutrition and health claims, and mandatory declarations – before packaging is sent for print or products are exported. This shift from manual, consultant-led reviews to automated, AI-driven compliance shortens approval cycles and reduces operational risk.

Supporting more than 40 global regulatory frameworks, GoVisually is built for multi-market compliance across FDA, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), and EFSA requirements. The platform, which is built to support GCC- and SFDA-aligned requirements, addresses the increasingly complex food compliance landscape in the Middle East, where exporters must navigate multiple national standards and evolving enforcement practices.

After winning Gulfood 2026's World Agri-FoodTech Startup Competition, GoVisually is expanding its presence in the Middle East, with Dubai serving as a strategic base for regional engagement. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is supporting the company's Middle East expansion, which aligns with the UAE's strategic focus on food security, regulatory excellence, and advanced technology adoption. This development reinforces the UAE's position as a regional gateway for food trade, regulatory excellence, and AI-driven innovation.

Kiran Kumar, Founder and CEO of GoVisually, stated,“For food brands operating across regulated markets, even a minor labelling mistake can lead to shipment delays and significant cost. Our goal with GoVisually is to empower quality, regulatory, and packaging teams with an effective AI-powered platform that minimises risk, expedites approvals, and strengthens trust in every product before it reaches the shelf.”

GoVisually's practical adoption underscores the growing necessity of automated compliance. The platform is already in use by major international food and supplement brands, including NutraBio, which reduced its label review timelines from six weeks to just three days after adopting GoVisually's AI-powered platform. With subscription pricing ranging from USD 500 to USD 5,000 per month, the company offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional compliance consultancies that often charge thousands of dollars per label on a project basis.

By combining speed, regulatory accuracy, and cost efficiency, GoVisually is enabling food brands to reduce recall risk, accelerate time-to-market, and expand confidently across regulated markets. Its recognition at Gulfood further signals a broader industry shift towards AI-backed governance and compliance tools. As GCC markets tighten standards and enforcement, GoVisually positions itself in the centre of food safety, trade facilitation, and AI adoption, treating compliance as a business continuity and risk management imperative as opposed to a regulatory formality.