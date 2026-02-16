403
NATO Leaders Call for Tough Choices on Defense Spending
(MENAFN) Senior military officials from the United Kingdom and Germany have urged citizens of NATO countries to accept “difficult choices” and make “hard” decisions regarding government budgets in order to channel billions into defense, emphasizing the need to deter potential Russian aggression, according to reports.
In a joint opinion piece published over the weekend, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the UK chief of defense staff, and General Carsten Breuer, Germany’s top military officer, highlighted that “Russia’s military posture has shifted decisively westward,” warning that Moscow’s experience gained from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could pose a serious risk to NATO member states.
Russian officials, for their part, have consistently dismissed Western concerns about a possible NATO confrontation as “nonsense” and “absurd.”
Knighton and Breuer pointed out that NATO countries have pledged to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 as a response to the evolving security environment. “This reflects our new security reality and requires hard choices and prioritization on public spending for all members,” they wrote, emphasizing that “people must understand the difficult choices governments have to take in order to strengthen deterrence.”
The two leaders also framed the military build-up in ethical terms, asserting that “rearmament is not warmongering,” but instead a “responsible” effort aimed at “preserv[ing] peace.” They underscored NATO’s effectiveness, describing it as “the most successful military alliance in history,” even though recent reports suggest operational drills have exposed vulnerabilities. In one exercise, two NATO battalions were nearly wiped out in a single day, largely by a small team of experienced Ukrainian veterans employing drone tactics.
Public opinion reflects a complex balance: surveys indicate that while citizens of Western nations generally support higher defense budgets, their willingness to make personal financial sacrifices diminishes when confronted with the practical costs of these policies, according to recent polling data.
