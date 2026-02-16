Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
X Down For Hundreds: Microblogging Website Crashes Users Unable To Access Accounts


2026-02-16 09:00:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage on Monday, 16 February, leaving hundreds of users unable to access the app or load feeds across several regions, according to Downdetector.

The most affected regions have been the United States, and several areas in India, where a large number of users reported problems accessing the platform, including difficulties logging in, posting tweets, and refreshing timelines, with complaints spiking on outage-tracking platforms.

There were more than 23,210 reports of issues in the US with X as of 8:24 am ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from a number of different sources.

