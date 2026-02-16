NHRC Seeks Report From Delhi Police, DU Over Alleged Assault Of Woman Journalist At Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi over allegations that a woman journalist and content creator was violently assaulted while covering a protest at the varsity's North Campus.

A Bench presided over by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that the journalist was attacked by a mob on Friday while reporting on a protest in support of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to the complaint, the attackers allegedly targeted her on the basis of her caste identity, verbally abused her, physically assaulted her, threatened her with violence, and attempted to outrage her modesty.

The complainant stated that the incident constitutes caste-based violence, an attack on press freedom, and a serious violation of her fundamental rights to life, dignity, and personal security.

Seeking the NHRC's intervention, the complainant requested an impartial investigation into the incident, action against those responsible, adequate security and safety measures for the victim, and provision of legal aid and compensation.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of the human rights of the victim, the apex human rights body took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC has directed the DCP (North Delhi) and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to inquire into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks for its perusal.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, privacy and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.