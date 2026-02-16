Govt To Launch 'Create In India' Mission To Boost Jobs And Industries, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw At India AI Impact Summit

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the 'Create in India' mission will be launched at the AI Impact Summit. This initiative is aimed at enhancing industry, creating jobs, and preparing a future-ready talent pipeline.

At India AI Impact Summit, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted by ANI as saying, "Very soon, the govt will launch 'Create in India' mission, which will be an industry, employment and future-oriented mission. It will look at strengthening what we have, making sure we become the most preferred platform for the world and create a future-ready talent pipeline..."

"There should not be a diluting effect but complementing effect of AI into our lives. Many of the developed countries are looking at it as the benchmark," he added.

Amid ongoing fears of AI replacing human roles, Minister Vaishnaw also discussed the impact of AI on jobs and its adoption in India, and said, "The talent pipeline which is getting created in India is create high. Natural growth is happening and we are promoting this."

Reflecting the announcement made in the Budget 2026 around content creator labs, the minister said, "In the Budget 2026, we announced the content creator labs in 15000 schools. Throughout the country we are opening these labs with help of the industry. We have world's best students in 350 universities in the semiconductors sector similarly we will have more students in AI."