403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe Weather Batters France, Alerts Issued
(MENAFN) France confronted heightened emergency measures Monday as authorities warned of dangerous flooding threats, with the nation's southwestern regions facing the most severe risk amid approaching extreme weather conditions.
National weather authority Meteo-France elevated two departments to red alert status while placing 21 additional departments under orange warnings due to inundation hazards and torrential rainfall threats.
The southwestern Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne departments received the highest-level red alert designations.
The capital faces rising waterways, with the Seine river climbing to 3.29 meters (10.8 feet) by morning hours—dramatically exceeding normal levels ranging between 1 and 2 meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet), a broadcaster reported, citing Paris City Hall data.
Intense snowfall accompanied by elevated avalanche danger is also forecast across the Pyrenees mountain range and Alps regions.
National weather authority Meteo-France elevated two departments to red alert status while placing 21 additional departments under orange warnings due to inundation hazards and torrential rainfall threats.
The southwestern Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne departments received the highest-level red alert designations.
The capital faces rising waterways, with the Seine river climbing to 3.29 meters (10.8 feet) by morning hours—dramatically exceeding normal levels ranging between 1 and 2 meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet), a broadcaster reported, citing Paris City Hall data.
Intense snowfall accompanied by elevated avalanche danger is also forecast across the Pyrenees mountain range and Alps regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment