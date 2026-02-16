Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Severe Weather Batters France, Alerts Issued

2026-02-16 07:12:39
(MENAFN) France confronted heightened emergency measures Monday as authorities warned of dangerous flooding threats, with the nation's southwestern regions facing the most severe risk amid approaching extreme weather conditions.

National weather authority Meteo-France elevated two departments to red alert status while placing 21 additional departments under orange warnings due to inundation hazards and torrential rainfall threats.

The southwestern Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne departments received the highest-level red alert designations.

The capital faces rising waterways, with the Seine river climbing to 3.29 meters (10.8 feet) by morning hours—dramatically exceeding normal levels ranging between 1 and 2 meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet), a broadcaster reported, citing Paris City Hall data.

Intense snowfall accompanied by elevated avalanche danger is also forecast across the Pyrenees mountain range and Alps regions.

