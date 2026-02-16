Russia's Putin Plans To Pay State Visit To Kazakhstan In May

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Astana, Kazakhstan, for the upcoming Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the end of May, Putin said in a phone call with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via Kremlin.

Tokayev extended an invitation for a state visit tied to the event, which Putin accepted. The conversation focused on advancing agreements for the further development of the Russia-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, with a spotlight on mutually beneficial trade and economic projects.

The leaders also discussed pressing international issues and agreed to maintain close contact ahead of the summit.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) is the apex supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), consisting of heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. It convenes at least annually to set strategic directions, approve budgets, and make consensus-based binding decisions. Key roles include defining the EAEU's strategic and economic direction, managing development, approving budgets and strategic initiatives like the 2030/2045 Development Strategy, overseeing service sector liberalization, appointing judges to the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union, and admitting new members.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's meeting is scheduled to take place on May 28-29, 2026, in Astana.