Azerbaijan Refunds Millions To Citizens And Businesses In Jan. 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has refunded a total of 15.7 million manat ($9.23 million) from the state budget to individuals and legal entities in January 2026, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the refunded funds include value-added tax (VAT) returned on goods purchased by individuals in retail trade and public catering, as well as on cultural services such as theaters, cinemas, museums, and concerts, medical services, and hotel services in the liberated territories. VAT paid by foreigners on goods purchased in Azerbaijan for non-commercial purposes was also reimbursed.

Additionally, part of the VAT paid through non-cash transactions for residential and non-residential properties purchased from developers was refunded. Other returned amounts included overpaid taxes, state duties, interest, and financial sanctions.

Azerbaijan's VAT refund system, initiated in May 2020, allows residents to reclaim VAT on cashless purchases via the edvgerial portal. The system expanded in May 2022 to cover residential and non-residential property purchases. By January 2025, VAT refunds included medical services for foreign nationals, and by July 2025, 50% refunds on cultural services were introduced.