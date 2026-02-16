Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun Attend Mahashivratri 2026 Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre


2026-02-16 07:00:32
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Arjun took part in the grand Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The spiritual night witnessed devotional performances, meditation sessions and the presence of thousands of devotees gathered for the annual festivities.

