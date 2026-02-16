Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun Attend Mahashivratri 2026 Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Arjun took part in the grand Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The spiritual night witnessed devotional performances, meditation sessions and the presence of thousands of devotees gathered for the annual festivities.

