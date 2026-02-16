403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Border Czar Says Agent Masks Necessary After Violence Surge
(MENAFN) White House border enforcement chief Tom Homan defended the controversial use of face coverings by federal immigration agents Sunday, citing dramatic escalations in violence against officers despite his personal reservations about the practice.
Speaking on a political interview program, Homan acknowledged his discomfort with the masks while asserting their operational necessity given mounting security concerns, media outlets reported.
"I don't like the masks either," Homan stated during the broadcast.
The border czar justified the protective measures by pointing to what he characterized as an explosion in officer-directed violence, claiming immigration personnel "have to protect themselves," given that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have surged 1,500% while threats have skyrocketed 8,000%.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Jan. 26 statement documenting a rise exceeding 1,300% in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, though neither Homan nor the agency provided baseline periods or data sources supporting the statistics.
"These men and women have to protect themselves," Homan emphasized.
The defense comes as a partial government shutdown affecting DHS entered its second day Saturday, triggered by an impasse between congressional Democrats and the administration over immigration enforcement overhauls.
Congressional members departed Washington without securing appropriations, with no anticipated return until Feb. 23.
Democratic lawmakers have demanded agents wear body cameras and visible identification, prohibited face coverings, eliminated racial profiling practices, and obtained judicial warrants before conducting arrests on private property.
Homan dismissed certain proposals as "unreasonable," declaring "There is no racial profiling."
Addressing warrant requirements, he countered: "That's not what the federal law requires," maintaining that ICE operates "within the framework of federal statutes enacted by Congress and signed by a president."
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated "dramatic change" remains prerequisite to advancing any appropriations legislation.
Separately, Homan disclosed that over 1,000 immigration enforcement personnel have withdrawn from Minnesota operations, with hundreds more anticipated to exit, leaving only a "small force" temporarily stationed.
Speaking on a political interview program, Homan acknowledged his discomfort with the masks while asserting their operational necessity given mounting security concerns, media outlets reported.
"I don't like the masks either," Homan stated during the broadcast.
The border czar justified the protective measures by pointing to what he characterized as an explosion in officer-directed violence, claiming immigration personnel "have to protect themselves," given that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have surged 1,500% while threats have skyrocketed 8,000%.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Jan. 26 statement documenting a rise exceeding 1,300% in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, though neither Homan nor the agency provided baseline periods or data sources supporting the statistics.
"These men and women have to protect themselves," Homan emphasized.
The defense comes as a partial government shutdown affecting DHS entered its second day Saturday, triggered by an impasse between congressional Democrats and the administration over immigration enforcement overhauls.
Congressional members departed Washington without securing appropriations, with no anticipated return until Feb. 23.
Democratic lawmakers have demanded agents wear body cameras and visible identification, prohibited face coverings, eliminated racial profiling practices, and obtained judicial warrants before conducting arrests on private property.
Homan dismissed certain proposals as "unreasonable," declaring "There is no racial profiling."
Addressing warrant requirements, he countered: "That's not what the federal law requires," maintaining that ICE operates "within the framework of federal statutes enacted by Congress and signed by a president."
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated "dramatic change" remains prerequisite to advancing any appropriations legislation.
Separately, Homan disclosed that over 1,000 immigration enforcement personnel have withdrawn from Minnesota operations, with hundreds more anticipated to exit, leaving only a "small force" temporarily stationed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment