Japan, US Pledge Stronger Security, Economic Ties
(MENAFN) Top diplomats from Japan and the United States agreed Saturday to enhance security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing economic security initiatives, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a “candid exchange of views” on diplomacy, security, and economic issues during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The ministry stated that both sides “concurred on advancing concrete security cooperation to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance.” They also reiterated their commitment to economic security measures, including initiatives involving critical minerals and rare earth elements, alongside the implementation of existing tariff agreements between the two nations.
Discussions also covered regional matters, notably China and North Korea, with particular attention on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.
Japan, one of the US’s longest-standing allies in the Asia-Pacific, hosts more than 50,000 American troops and numerous military installations and weapons systems, underscoring the strategic significance of the bilateral alliance.
