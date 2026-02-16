Police Detain Man Suspected In Shooting Of Ukrainian Refugee And Her Boyfriend In US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ABC 11 stated this in an article.

It is noted that police received a report Saturday morning about a shooting at a private home in the city of Woodlake. Upon arrival, officers found two people dead inside the residence.

One of the victims was 28-year-old Matthew Wade, an active-duty U.S. Army servicemember. The other victim was 21-year-old Katerina Tovmash, a Ukrainian refugee who cared for her younger sisters.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kateryna's former boyfriend, 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosnaugh.

The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived. An arrest warrant was issued on charges of burglary and two counts of murder. Investigators say that after the shooting, he left the county.

Later, police told ABC 11 that Fosnaugh was located and arrested in Ohio later that Saturday. He is currently being held in custody as the double homicide investigation continues.

Kateryna's brother, Mykhailo Tovmash, confirmed her death on Instagram, stating that Fosnaugh "forced one of our siblings to wake her, then shot her in her bed, taking her life. He also shot her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her."

Kateryna Tovmash was originally from Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. She left Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion and had been living in the United States for two years.

As previously reported, this is the second killing of a Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina over the past year. In late August 2025, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was killed on a train at a railway station in the city of Charlotte. Zarutska had come to the United States as a refugee seeking safety.

Law enforcement determined that the murder was committed by 34-year-old homeless man Dekarlos Brown. According to court documents, Brown had been arrested multiple times since 2011 on charges including theft, armed robbery, and making threats.