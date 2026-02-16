T20 World Cup Rising Star Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: Inside His Amritsar Mansion, Luxury Cars And More

A talented boy from Amritsar, Abhishek Sharma, became a rising international cricketer with high-end assets via hard work and ambition. With age and a growing fan base, his lavish lifestyle should climb with his cricketing prowess.

Abhishek Sharma, born in Amritsar, Punjab, has quickly emerged as one of India's most promising young cricketers. The left-handed batsman and spin-bowling all-rounder has established a solid reputation via regular performances in local cricket, the Indian Premier League, and international competition.

Abhishek and his family reside in a lovely and large home in an upscale suburb of Amritsar. The contemporary home has lovely interiors and a spacious layout that exudes both comfort and class.

The market value of his house is estimated at Rs 15 crore, based on property size and amenities. The house serves as his primary base, where he spends time with his family whenever he is not travelling for matches.

Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar home reflects his attractive, delicate nature. With pastel yellow or white walls and wooden furnishings, doors, and windows, the house is neutral. Colours are carefully chosen to make the house seem bigger and open. Furniture arrangement is intentional, and hues match the home's attractiveness.

The large sliding door of Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar home divides the inside from the outdoors. Black sliding doors contrast with the neutral house's colour scheme. From the majestic entryway, the family may rest and bond on the front yard's metal and wooden swing.

Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar living room is the right mix of humility and grandeur. To create an open, breezy living space, furniture is strategically placed. This neutral room has white walls, wooden doors, and light furnishings. The living room has an open kitchen. This room has cream and golden upholstery and drapes for balance.

The cricketer regularly posts about religion on social media. His home puja room reflects his beliefs. The puja room of Abhishek Sharma's residence features a wooden white mandir. His deities' idols are in the room. Families gather here to thank God. This room has the same colour scheme as the home.

Abhishek, like many famous cricketers, enjoys driving luxurious automobiles. His garage features high-end automobiles like the BMW 320d, as well as functional and elegant vehicles like the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Innova.

According to reports, he has been affiliated with high-end supercars, indicating that his desire for luxury is expanding as his career progressed.

At such a young age, Abhishek has already achieved great financial success. His net worth is reported to be between ₹12-15 crore, primarily from IPL contracts, match fees, and brand endorsements.

His IPL wage is a significant portion of his income, while a BCCI central contract and sponsorship deals supplement his earnings. With his career still on the rise, analysts predict that his fortune will increase dramatically in the next years.

Abhishek hails from a supportive family in Punjab. Yuvraj Singh, a cricket icon, tutored him throughout his early growth, which had a significant impact on his career.

Despite his celebrity and success, he is noted for remaining grounded and focused on cricket, frequently choosing performance above glamour.

Abhishek Sharma's pleasures include a Rolex with a stunning black-and-blue dial and stainless steel Jubilee bracelet. While its retail price hovers around Rs 9.9 lakh, its market worth approaches Rs 14 lakh, making it an appropriate accessory for an emerging cricketer.