'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Gets Married To Christian Lee Hutson

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hollywood actress Maya Hawke, best known for her role in the hit horror show Stranger Things, has married singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson.

The actress, 27, and the singer, 35, got married on Valentine's Day in New York in the presence of Maya's famous parents: dad, Ethan Hawke, and mom, Uma Thurman, People magazine reported.

While the bride donned a white wedding dress with a feathery winter coat, the groom wore a tuxedo, according to the magazine.

Hawke-who plays Robin Buckley in the science fiction horror series whose finale premiered on January 1, 2026-had plenty of castmates for company. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were in attendance.

Thurman and Hawke, who were married from 1998 to 2005, were also accompanied by their son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Thurman donned a light blue gown, while her former partner wore a black suit, People reported.

How love blossomed between the two

Hawke and Hutson met at a recording session years ago. Collaborations followed, such as Maya's second and third studio albums, Moss and Chaos Angel. In February 2024, Hutson shared a Valentine's Day post on Instagram featuring Hawke.

Early last year, Hutson confirmed that Hawke was his fiancée. Soon, Hawke was spotted in New York wearing a diamond ring. Yet, the couple has kept their relationship private, making only a handful of public appearances together.

A model for Vogue at the start of her career, Hawke made her acting debut in 2017 as Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women. A year later, she starred in the thriller Ladyworld. Her breakout role, however, came in the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things, which made her a household name. Her other acting credits include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Human Capital and Do Revenge.

Christian began his career as a member of band The Driftwood Singers before turning solo. His solo albums include Beginners, Quitters and Paradise Pop. 10.



