Karnataka Woman Fakes Death To Leave Husband For Lover, Police Expose Murder Drama

A missing housewife case from Belur in Karnataka's Hassan district ended after police found Priyanka safe at a man's house in Kunigal. Her belongings had been left near a lake to fake a murder. Police say she staged the drama to avoid married life.

A missing woman case from Belur in Hassan district in Karnataka shocked local residents after a housewife named Priyanka disappeared from a bus stand area. Her belongings were later found near a lake, which led her worried parents and police to fear that she had been murdered. Search efforts were launched, and divers were even called to check the water, but no body was found.

During the investigation, police analysed Priyanka's call records. The data showed she was in regular contact with a man named David. This discovery changed the direction of the investigation. Officers later found Priyanka at David's house in Kunigal. Both were taken to Hassan police station for questioning.

After detailed interrogation, police concluded that Priyanka had staged her disappearance. She had allegedly switched off her phone, left clothes and personal items near the lake to create a false murder scene, and travelled secretly to meet David.

Police said Priyanka did not want to continue her married life with her husband Rudresh. She reportedly planned to start a new life with David, who worked as a supervisor in a private factory where both Priyanka and her husband were employed. According to investigators, David was due to be transferred to Madhya Pradesh, and Priyanka planned to join him there after staging her“death”.

Officials also stated that she had taken jewellery worth about ₹30 lakh when she left home. Investigators believe she intended to use the valuables while living away from her family.

Police questioned both Priyanka and David for several hours. After the inquiry, Priyanka reportedly told officers that she did not want to return to her husband under any circumstances. Following standard procedure in such sensitive family disputes, authorities arranged for her to be placed in a comfort centre for protection and counselling.

David, after being questioned for around three hours, was allowed to leave and returned quietly to Kunigal. Police have not reported any criminal charges at this stage but confirmed that the missing case has been resolved.

The case caused widespread concern among Priyanka's family and residents in the area. Her parents had feared the worst after seeing her belongings near the lake. The revelation that the disappearance had been staged came as a major shock to them.

Locals also expressed surprise that such a dramatic missing case turned out to be a planned escape attempt. Police said the incident shows how quickly rumours can spread when facts are not yet confirmed.

Authorities confirmed that there was no murder or abduction. The disappearance was a planned act linked to personal family issues. Officials advised the public to avoid speculation and to allow police to complete formal procedures related to the case.

The investigation is now focused on counselling, family resolution, and documentation of the incident.