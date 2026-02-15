Pakistan Equals T20 World Cup Record With 18 Spin Overs Vs India

Pakistan's Spin Attack Enters Record Books

Pakistan's 18 overs of spin against India in Colombo entered the record books of T20 World Cup history after they bowled the joint-most overs in the tournament's history. The Salman Agha-led Pakistan bowled a remarkable 18 overs of spin against India in Colombo, equalling the record for the most overs of spin delivered in a T20 World Cup innings.

The only other instance of 18 overs of spin in a T20 WC innings came when Pakistan employed a similar tactic against Australia at the same venue during the 2012 edition. Other notable spin-heavy efforts in T20 World Cup history include Afghanistan's 16 overs of spin against England in Delhi in 2016 and against West Indies in Nagpur the same year. Pakistan also bowled 16 overs of spin against the USA in 2026. The 18-over spin effort against India also places the match among the most spin-reliant innings in all T20Is between full member sides. Zimbabwe bowled 18 overs of spin against West Indies in Port of Spain in 2010, while Pakistan's 18 overs against Australia in 2012 remains another standout. New Zealand's 17 overs of spin against India in Lucknow in 2023 also features high on the list.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. The masterclass knock by Ishan Kishan (77 off 40) and crucial knocks from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 in 29 balls, with three fours) and Shivam Dube (27 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to a competitive total of 175/7 on a tough pitch.

Ayub (3/25 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/31 in two overs), Usman Tariq (1/24 in four overs) and Agha (1/10 in two overs) were also among the wickets. (ANI)

