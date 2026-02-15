403
Dubai Lynx honours the UAE Government Media Office as the 2026 Advertiser of the Year
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 12 February 2026 - Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has announced the UAE Government Media Office as its 2026 Advertiser of the Year. This prestigious accolade recognises organisations that have set themselves apart through innovative marketing campaigns and a commitment to embracing outstanding creative work produced by themselves or their agencies.
The UAE Government Media Office has consistently demonstrated creative excellence across the region and globally, earning 220 Awards, including 32 Awards across Dubai Lynx and Cannes Lions over the past five years. Their immense success at Dubai Lynx, includes four Grands Prix across Brand Experience & Activation, Entertainment, Healthcare and the Social & Creator (formerly Social & Influencer) Lynx Awards.
Philip Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx, said“ “The UAE Government Media Office has played a defining role in shaping how the UAE is seen around the world. Their work demonstrates the power of bold thinking and cinematic storytelling to drive meaningful impact at scale’ We’re proud to recognise them as our 2026 Advertiser of the”Year.”
Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx,“added: “The Advertiser of the Year Award recognises creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications. Year on year the UAE Government Media Office continues to showcase how creative work rooted in celebrating its people and culture can reshape global perceptions and drive investment. This is the first time a government body has achieved this accol’de and it’s an honour to celebrate their contributions to the MENA region and global creativ” community.”
The UAE Government Media Office has built a strong track record of award-winning campaigns that blend cultural insight with innovati‘e execution’ ‘Double Moon’, created with MullenLowe MENA, stood out for its inspired use of technology to amplify
the UAE’s historic milestone in space exploration, winning a Silver Outdoor Lion at Cannes Lions 2021 and the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation at Dubai Lynx 2022. In the same year‘ ⦣8217;It’s Po’sible’, in collaboration with Virtue Worldwide, won the Entertainment Grand Prix at the Dubai Lynx Awards, while the in-house produced c‘mpaign ‘The Warm Winter ’ivestream’ secured a Bronze Media Lion at Cannes Lions, highlightin’ the Office’s creative capabilities and strategic maturity.
In 2023, the UAE Government Media Office reinforced its status as a creative‘leader, with’‘Empty Plates’, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi ME. The campaign won eight Lynx Awards, including two Grands Prix in Healthcare and Social & Creator, and went on to receive a Bronze Health & Wellness Lion at Cannes Lions. This’marked the Office’s third consecutive Cannes Lions win, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering culturally resonant campaigns that deliver real change and sets new benchmarks for creativity.
The UAE Government Media Office continues to redefine the creative landscape in the region, earning accolades not only for award-winning campaigns but also for the exceptional leadership driving its success. Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office, exemplifies this excellence, having been named the 2023 Advertising Person of the–Year at Dubai Lynx – a t’stament to the Office’s unwavering creative ambition and consistency. In 2025, AlShehhi achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first Cannes Lions Juror from a government entity, setting a global precedent for public-sector creativity. This achievement highlights the UAE’Government Media Office’s expanding influence in shaping international creative standards and underscores its role as a trailblazer in the global creative industry.
Speaking about the Award, Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government“Media Office, commented: “We have long believed that creativity in government is not a privilege; it is a responsibility. At the UAE Government Media Office, creativity is not used to soften messages or decorate narratives, but to clarify intent, build trust, and compete for attention in a crowded global landscape where people expect clarity and credibility. This approach reflects the broader ecosystem of the United Arab Emirates, a country where ambition is set from the top and creativity is embedded across leadership, policy, and everyday life. In such an environment, public-sector communication cannot afford to be conventional. While government operates under unique constraints, those constraints demand higher standards, sharper thinking, and greater discipline. This recognition reflects consistency over time and reinforces our conviction that government storytelling can be human, contemporary, and globally competitive, without ”osing its sense of purpose.”
The Advertiser of the Year Award will be presented to Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Emirates Golf Club on Wednesday 1 April.
