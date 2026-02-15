403
Amazon Reveals What Residents in the UAE and KSA Asked for Most in 2025
(MENAFN- BPG Group)
Dubai, UAE – February 13, 2026 — With Valentine's Day around the corner, Amazon shared a snapshot of what customers loved most in the past few months, reflected in Alexa usage trends across the UAE and KSA. The findings provide an overview of the regional interests, music preferences, and household activities that defined the customer experience.
What the region loved listening to
Music remains one of the most personal ways people engage with Alexa. According to data, the most requested songs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE included "Khatfouny" by Amr Diab, "Ahla Rasma" by Fadel Chaker, and "Malakat Jamal Al Kawn" by Tamer Hosny.
In terms of artist popularity, Amr Diab, Tamer Ashour, and Nancy Ajram were the most requested Arabic artists. Within the Khaleeji genre, Ayed, Hussain Al Jassmi, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah topped the list of most-loved voices.
Love is in the air
Beyond everyday tasks, Alexa interactions often reveal something more personal, reflecting a unique rapport between the smart AI voice assistant and customers. Over the past 90 days, that affection was expressed frequently, with "Alexa, I love you" said more than 170,000 times. The playful nature of these interactions is further highlighted by 12,000 marriage proposals and 3,000 requests for Alexa to "flirt" with them. Customers also turned to Alexa for expressive moments, requesting romantic music over 7,000 times and seeking out love poems.
Who people loved to talk about
Curiosity, like affection, often centers on people we admire. In the UAE, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo were the most-searched celebrities. Customers also frequently sought information about athletes' personal lives, with Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo leading queries related to marital status.
Football continues to be the most popular sport in the region. Fans primarily tracked updates for Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, and Al Hilal SFC.
Everyday routines people loved
Over the past year, Alexa supported millions of daily moments across the region, from spiritual practice to managing life at home:
•Spirituality: The most requested Sura is Surat Al Baqara, with Maher Al-Mu'aiqly as the most popular Qari.
•Smart Home & Routines: Features related to home automation and custom routines were among the most utilized tools.
•Cooking: For hands-free assistance in the kitchen, Penne Alfredo and Kabsa were the most requested recipes.
A Valentine's companion at home
For those looking to celebrate Valentine's Day at home, the new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 11 feature a sleek industrial design with edge-to-edge glass and an improved processor for faster responses. Both devices offer a hands-free way to celebrate Valentine's Day, whether you're asking, "Alexa, give me gift ideas" or "Alexa, will you be my valentine?" to start a fun interaction.
