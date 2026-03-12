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Bybit Introduces AED Trading Pairs, Enabling Direct Crypto Trading Using UAE Dirhams
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, March- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of AED trading pairs, allowing users to trade supported digital assets directly using AED balances deposited via local UAE bank accounts.
The new offering enables eligible users to trade in AED directly without first converting funds into another currency, simplifying access to digital asset markets through a more localized and seamless experience. With this update, AED balances deposited through UAE bank transfers can be used instantly for trading on Bybit. At launch, the following AED trading pairs will be available:
The new offering enables eligible users to trade in AED directly without first converting funds into another currency, simplifying access to digital asset markets through a more localized and seamless experience. With this update, AED balances deposited through UAE bank transfers can be used instantly for trading on Bybit. At launch, the following AED trading pairs will be available:
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USDT/AED
BTC/AED
ETH/AED
SOL/AED
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