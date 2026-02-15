403
US Forces Target, Kill Suspected Narco-Terror Vessel in Caribbean
(MENAFN) The US military reported that three suspected narco-terrorists were killed on Friday during an operation targeting a vessel allegedly linked to designated terrorist groups and narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean.
“On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” the US Southern Command said on the social media platform X.
The statement noted that intelligence confirmed the vessel was “transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”
No US military personnel were harmed during the operation.
