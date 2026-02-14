Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Top 50 Wishes, Greetings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

MENAFN - Live Mint) The auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated today, 15 February. Maha Shivaratri is known by various names such as Shivratri or Great night of Lord Shiva. Considered one of the most significant festivals among Hindus, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day. Devotees celebrate this festival by observing a day long fast and worshipping Lord Shiva.

According to South Indian calendar, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri.

Maha Shivratri puja time

Maha Shivratri puja time is given below, as per Drik Panchang.

Shivaratri Parana Time - 6:59 AM to 3:24 PM, 16 February

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM, 16 February

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:11 PM to 9:23 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:23 PM to 12:35 AM, 16 February

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:47 AM, 16 February

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:47 AM to 6:59 AM, 16 February

Maha Shivratri 2026: Wishes

Given below re heartfelt Maha Shivratri wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones:



May Lord Shiva bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Wishing you a night filled with devotion and divine blessings.

Har Har Mahadev! May Shiva shower his grace upon you.

May this Maha Shivratri bring positivity and strength into your life.

On this holy night, may Lord Shiva remove all obstacles from your path.

May Bholenath bless you with wisdom and courage.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Maha Shivratri.

May the divine energy of Shiva guide you always.

May your prayers be answered on this sacred night.

Har Har Mahadev! May your life be filled with joy and success.

May Lord Shiva bless you with good health and happiness.

Let us celebrate the glory of Mahadev on this auspicious day.

May this Shivratri bring harmony and peace to your home.

Wishing you spiritual growth and inner strength.

May Shiva's blessings be with you today and forever.

On Maha Shivratri, may you find calmness and clarity.

May Lord Shiva's divine light illuminate your path.

Har Har Mahadev! May you achieve all your goals.

May this sacred occasion bring hope and positivity.

Wishing you success and prosperity on Maha Shivratri.

May the blessings of Mahadev always protect you.

Let's pray for love, peace, and happiness on this holy day.

May Lord Shiva remove negativity from your life.

Wishing you a joyful and blessed Maha Shivratri celebration.

May your devotion bring you closer to divine grace.

Har Har Mahadev! May your life be filled with blessings.

May Shiva grant you strength to overcome challenges.

On this holy night, may your heart be filled with devotion.

May Lord Shiva bless your family with unity and happiness.

Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Maha Shivratri.

May Bholenath's blessings bring success and fulfillment.

May your life be as calm as Shiva's meditation.

Har Har Mahadev! May you be blessed with peace of mind.

Wishing you divine protection and guidance.

May this Maha Shivratri bring new beginnings in your life.

May Lord Shiva bless you with love and contentment.

On this sacred night, may your wishes come true.

May Shiva's grace remove all sorrow from your life.

Har Har Mahadev! May happiness surround you always.

Wishing you strength, faith, and positivity on this holy day.

May the divine power of Shiva inspire you to be your best.

May this Maha Shivratri bring light into your life.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and spiritual awakening.

Har Har Mahadev! May blessings overflow in your life.

May Lord Shiva guide you toward success and happiness.

On this sacred occasion, may your heart be filled with devotion.

May Mahadev bless you with wisdom and patience.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Maha Shivratri.

May the holy chants of Om Namah Shivaya fill your life with positivity. Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva always protect and bless you.