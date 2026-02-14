Intelligence: North Korean Troops Use Drones, Electronic Warfare In War Against Ukraine
"We can clearly see that according to Ukraine's military intelligence, North Korean servicemen operate and use combat drones. And not only drones. Importantly, they have already learned to use electronic intelligence and electronic warfare systems," Cherniak said.Read also: Seoul intelligence reports about 6,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded in war against Ukraine
He stressed that at present only three armies in the world have real combat experience in conducting modern, drone-based technological warfare: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and the army of North Korea.
More details about the involvement of the North Korean contingent in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side, the specifics of the alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, the use by Russian forces of North Korean KN-23/24 missiles to commit war crimes, as well as the conditions under which captured North Korean soldiers are held in a camp on Ukrainian territory, can be found in a documentary film by South Korea's MBC TV.
Photo: Screenshot from a video by the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment