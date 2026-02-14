Planning, Finance Ministers Coordinate On FY2026/27 Investment Plan, State Budget

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, held a coordination meeting with Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, to discuss preparations for the investment plan and state budget for the 2026/2027 fiscal year, underscoring the integrated approach between the two ministries.

The ministers affirmed that the primary reference point in drafting the new plan and budget is the immediate implementation of the assignments issued by Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the government in its new formation, alongside the directives set out by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during the government's inaugural meeting. These directives place human development, improved quality of life, and enhanced public services at the forefront of spending priorities.

Both sides agreed that fiscal and investment policies in the coming phase will rest on several core pillars aimed at delivering tangible and measurable outcomes.

Foremost among these is prioritising citizens' needs by directing financial allocations towards sectors that directly affect daily life – particularly health, education, and essential public services – to ensure a concrete improvement in living standards.

A second pillar focuses on enhancing spending efficiency. This includes stricter adherence to expenditure controls and clearly defined priorities, while linking funding allocations to measurable development indicators. The objective is to maximise the return on public spending and reinforce macroeconomic stability.

The third pillar centres on economic security, through securing adequate financing for food and energy security programmes, and protecting state resources amid ongoing regional and international challenges.

The two ministers stressed that the government is operating as a unified team to ensure that the 2026/2027 plan is both ambitious and realistic. The goal, they noted, is to sustain Egypt's development trajectory while carefully balancing fiscal discipline with the need to respond effectively to citizens' expectations and social priorities.