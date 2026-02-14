403
Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in Southwestern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a raid on Friday in a rural village in Quneitra, southwestern Syria, marking the latest incursion into Syrian territory.
According to reports, a convoy of six Israeli Humvees advanced from the western Al-Tal Al-Ahmar area toward the village of Ain al-Zouan, where they searched and raided a villager’s home. Israeli troops remain deployed in the area, though the specific reasons for the incursion have not been disclosed.
Such operations have reportedly been near-daily occurrences in rural Quneitra, involving detentions of civilians, the establishment of checkpoints, questioning of locals, and destruction of farmland.
Following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Golan Heights by taking the demilitarized buffer zone, a move viewed as violating the 1974 disengagement agreement.
Local sources say these continued incursions are undermining efforts to stabilize the region and hampering attempts to attract investment to revive Syria’s struggling economy.
