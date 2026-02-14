403
Indonesia's Mount Semeru Erupts Twice
(MENAFN) Indonesia's Mount Semeru unleashed dual explosive eruptions Saturday morning, propelling superheated debris and volcanic ash 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) skyward from its crater in East Java province.
The initial blast struck at 5:54 a.m. local time (2254GMT Friday), launching pyroclastic flows southeast down the Besuk Kobokan river corridor, state-run media reported, citing officials from the Semeru Observation Post.
Airborne ash drifted north and northeast as a dense gray column climbed 2,000 meters (6,561 feet) above the summit. A secondary eruption erupted at 7:25 a.m., generating a 1,500-meter ash plume. Seismographs detected substantial volcanic tremors throughout both explosive events.
Straddling the boundary between Lumajang and Malang regencies, the volcano maintains Level III Alert status—Indonesia's second-most severe warning classification.
The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation ordered evacuations and activity restrictions within a 13-kilometer (8-mile) radius of the southeastern crater sector, with particular emphasis on zones near the Besuk Kobokan riverbed.
Authorities issued additional warnings prohibiting access within 500 meters of riverbanks, where molten lava flows and expanding pyroclastic surges could potentially extend 17 kilometers from the peak.
Indonesia occupies a volatile position along the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—a tectonically active belt prone to frequent seismic disturbances—and operates over 120 active volcanic systems.
No immediate reports of substantial infrastructure damage or casualties emerged following the twin eruptions.
