Zelensky Discusses Support For Ukraine With Norway's Prime Minister
“It's important to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and advance the PURL initiative, which enables us to purchase missiles for air defense systems from the United States. Protected skies over Ukraine are one of the key factors that will force Russia to end this war. We also discussed continuing energy assistance to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
The President thanked Norway and Prime Minister Støre for their support, particularly for the supply of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems and for energy assistance.
The President's Office added that special attention was paid to diplomatic efforts aimed at steps toward ending the war and achieving peace, as well as to the preparation of relevant documents.
The leaders also discussed the continuation of energy support for Ukraine. Zelensky noted that Ukraine would provide a list of needs to strengthen the country's energy resilience.Read also: Zelensky holds meeting with partners in Berlin Format
As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky also held talks with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed joint weapons production projects and diplomatic efforts.
