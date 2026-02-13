CRSR Stock Is Soaring Today After Corsair's Q4 Beat, $50M Share Repurchase Program But Wall Street Is Divided



Analysts at B. Riley hiked their price target for Corsair to $7 from $6, while keeping a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

The firm noted Corsair's beat across the revenue, margins, and Performance Memory sales. However, Craig-Hallum analyst Tony Stoss pointed to Corsair's revenue guidance of $1.4 billion for the fiscal year 2026, reflecting a year-on-year decline.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) shares are soaring on Friday morning, trading more than 58% higher, following the gaming brand's fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings beat and a $50 million share repurchase program.

However, Wall Street is divided about the stock's prospects, with some firms trimming their price targets, while others have given the stock a thumbs up.

Corsair reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 on revenue of $437 million in Q4, while the consensus estimate was for an EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $422 million, according to TheFly.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Analysts at B. Riley hiked their price target for Corsair to $7 from $6, while keeping a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

The firm noted Corsair's beat across the revenue, margins, and Performance Memory sales. B. Riley said that while Corsair's preliminary 2026 guidance is cautious, the gaming company's $50 million share repurchase program and the Q4 earnings beat highlight more positives than negatives for Corsair.

However, the analysts said that the current operating conditions in the market may limit Corsair's sustained momentum.

Analysts at Barclays trimmed their price target for CRSR to $8 from $9, while keeping an 'Overweight' rating on the stock.

Craig-Hallum analyst Tony Stoss pointed to Corsair's revenue guidance of $1.4 billion for the fiscal year 2026, reflecting a year-on-year decline. The company reported $1.47 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue.

However, the firm said that Corsair's guidance for an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (AEBITDA) implies continued benefits from memory pricing, as the company focuses on higher-margin business. Craig-Hallum lowered its price target for Corsair to $8 from $10, while keeping a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

Baird analysts also lowered their price target for Corsair to $6 from $7, while keeping a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target for Corsair shares is $8.19, implying a nearly 16% upside from current levels. Of the eight analysts covering the stock, four have a 'Strong Buy' or 'Buy' rating, while the other four have a 'Hold' recommendation.

Corsair Says It Is Focusing On Improving Quality Of Growth

The gaming company said in its announcement that it is focusing on the quality of growth by investing in platforms that can scale across its portfolio.

“Successful new product launches, smart inventory management, coupled with our supply chain flexibility, enabled us to navigate a memory-constrained market, shifting trade regulations and tariffs,” said Corsair CEO Thi La.

The company said that while its FY26 revenue is expected to decline 5% YoY, the Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment is expected to grow in double digits. However, it remains cautious about its Gaming Components and Systems segment due to ongoing global semiconductor shortages.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Corsair trended in the 'neutral' territory. SMR stock was among the top three trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

CRSR stock is up 22% year-to-date, but down 42% over the past 12 months

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.