Gujarat To Share SME Expertise With Zimbabwe, Delegation Meets CM Patel

Zimbabwe Ambassador to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Stella Nkomo, along with Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Rajeshkumar Modi and a delegation, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Focus on SME Collaboration

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the delegation visited Gujarat to participate in the 12th Trade Show of the Saurashtra Vepar Udyog Mandal, held in Ahmedabad from February 11th to 15th. During the courtesy meeting, discussions focused on leveraging Gujarat's SME expertise to support Zimbabwe's SME sector. The Ambassador and the Deputy Minister of Zimbabwe stated that Gujarat is not only a manufacturing and automotive hub but is also emerging as a semiconductor hub and a leader in the MSME sector. Zimbabwe is keen to benefit from this strength. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed readiness to explore opportunities for collaboration to enable Zimbabwe to benefit from Gujarat's MSME expertise, particularly in assessing the potential of Zimbabwe's SME sector and advancing skill development and training through cooperation.

Expanding Relations to Education

The Zimbabwe delegation also showed interest in expanding relations with Gujarat in the education sector in addition to industry and trade. They mentioned that police and security officials from Zimbabwe are enrolled in higher education programmes at NFSU Gandhinagar in subjects such as security and cybercrime security.

Future Engagements and Invitations

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel invited Zimbabwe to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027 and the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. The Ambassador and Deputy Minister of Zimbabwe invited entrepreneurs from Gujarat's MSME sector and state government officials to visit Zimbabwe for the SME exhibition to be held there in March 2026, a release said. (ANI)

