Altagas, Enbridge, Hydro One At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $44.56. AltaGas will release its fourth quarter 2025 results on Friday, March 6, 2026, before market open.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.23. Algonquin announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, March 6, 2026, before market open.
Enbridge Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $---$72.06. Enbridge reported full-year GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders of $7.1 billion or $3.23 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 billion or $2.34 per common share in 2024
Hydro One Limited (T.H) Hit a 52-Week High of $56.67. Friday, Hydro One reported Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.39, revenue of C$2.21B
Keyera Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $51.62. Thursday, Keyera reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the fourth quarter were $301 million (Q4 2024 – $313 million) and $1.13 billion for the full year (2024 – $1.28 billion)
Linamar Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $93.01. Last week, Linamar rose 3.7% on volume of 341,651 shares
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $17.01. Major Drilling Group will release its third fiscal quarter results, ended January 31, 2026, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 after the markets have closed.
Magna International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $91.60. Friday, Magna announced fourth-quarter Income from operations before income taxes was $114 million, including non-cash impairment charges of $615 million.
Osisko Metals Incorporated (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.20. Last week, Osisko announced initial results from the start of the re-evaluation of the Gaspé Copper Project's Porphyry Mountain deposit, discovered in 1994 by mine-site exploration work conducted by
Noranda Inc. Osisko's Deep Porphyry Exploration Project (the "DPEX"), planned for 2026, will include a new deep drill program, re-analysis of historic drill core, and remodelling of historic information designed to outline an NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate on the Porphyry Mountain Cu-Mo deposit by year end.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $103.88. Thursday, Premium Brands rose 2.4% on volume of 166,620 shares
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $22.92. Sienna announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company for the month of February 2026, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis dividend will be payable on March 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as at February 27, 2026.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $92.79. Sun Life has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.92 per common share, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2026, unchanged from the previous quarter.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $200.52. Toromont rose 1.8% on volume of 858,737 shares
TC Energy Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $85.62. TC net income attributable to common shares of $1.0 billion or $0.92 per common share compared to $1.1 billion or $1.03 per common share in fourth quarter 2024
Trisura Group Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $49.09. Thursday, Trisura Group reported EPS of C$0.75, revenue of C$793.1M
