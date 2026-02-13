Qatar, Tanzania Review Expanding Trade And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday a trade delegation from the Republic of Tanzania, led by Afia Mwanahamisi Siggi, Director of Business Development at Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), and Juma Ally Nzima, Senior Investment Officer at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

The delegation was received by Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al Ansari and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, board members of the Chamber.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries, particularly in the commercial and investment fields, as well as ways to enhance collaboration in agriculture and food security.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Rahman Al Ansari stated that the Qatari market welcomes Tanzanian products, especially in the food sector, noting that the Chamber is keen to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries in a manner that enhances trade exchange.

For his part, Mohammed Al Obaidli stressed that there are broad investment opportunities in the African continent in general and in Tanzania in particular. He noted that the trade balance is tilted in favor of Tanzania, as Qatari imports from Tanzania in 2024 exceeded QR126m, most of which consisted of meat products, compared to Qatari exports to Tanzania, which amounted to QR69m.

In turn, Afia Mwanahamisi Siggi said that the Tanzanian delegation's visit aims to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, promote Tanzanian products in the Qatari market, and invite Qatari investors to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania.