Sodali & Co Hires Blackrock Investment Stewardship AI And Data Lead

Sodali & Co, the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Brett Miller has joined the firm as Global Head of Data Analytics based in New York. Miller joins from BlackRock where he served as Head of Data Analytics for its Investment Stewardship team.

In his new role, Miller will lead Sodali's global AI and data analytics strategy and embed data-driven insight across the firm's integrated Shareholder Services, Sustainability, and Strategic Communications offering to help support clients navigate the increasingly complex and interconnected governance, investor, and stakeholder landscape.

Miller joins Sodali & Co. at a time when investors are rapidly leveraging data and AI to drive investment and voting decisions. He will lead the buildout of an advanced analytics and technology platform to give clients actionable insight into how their narrative is driving capital flow and voting behavior. These capabilities will empower clients to make better decisions, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and respond more quickly to change.

At BlackRock, Miller led the design and integration of the stewardship team's data strategy and external reporting and built a suite of AI enabled tools to support team efficiency and fundamental research for voting analysts.

Before joining BlackRock, Miller spent six years at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), where he helped establish ISS Analytics and led the Data Solutions business. He also oversaw the methodology behind ISS Governance QualityScore (GQS), one of the market's most widely used governance risk rating models.

Brett's expertise in corporate governance and executive compensation has been frequently cited in major publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg, as well as referenced in academic research.

His appointment builds on an already strong year for Sodali & Co, which recently announced a wave of senior hires from across the global investment advisory community, including Aneliya Crawford, the former Head of Corporate Shareholder Advisory, Americas at UBS, and Liz Micci, the former Co-Head of Strategy and Reputation at FGS Global.

“Brett is a brilliant addition to the team.” said Andrew Benett, CEO,“We are operating in a world of relentless disruption, where executives face a battlefield of interconnected issues and nascent opportunities. Through our integrated offering – underpinned by our unparalleled data and analytics capabilities – Sodali helps our clients drive successful business outcomes in today's dynamic environment. Brett's experience will further strengthen our AI, data and insight-driven advisory services that make us the partner of choice for companies worldwide.”

“I'm thrilled to join Andrew and the impressive leadership team at Sodali,” said Miller.“Sodali is uniquely positioned to help companies understand the data-driven 'why' behind investor behavior in the age of AI. The firm's full suite of services and market-leading data and analytics help clients navigate complexity with confidence during a period of rapid change.”

ABOUT SODALI & CO

Sodali & Co is the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm providing a full suite of integrated shareholder, sustainability, and strategic communications advisory services.

The Firm delivers clients differentiated insights, integrated expertise, and bespoke advice to address complex interconnected issues, identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities, and drive successful business outcomes. Sodali operates out of three global headquarters in New York, London, and Sydney and is supported by 12 regional offices in major financial capitals around the world. Its work is consistently recognized by leading industry rankings and awards, including being named the #1 Proxy Solicitation Firm in the Diligent Advisor Awards, #1 in Global Activism Solicitor in Bloomberg's 2025 Activism Review, #1 in APAC & Sovereign Deals Liability Management, Top Recommended Reputation Managers in Spears500, and #4 for FTSE 350 representation in the UK corporate adviser rankings. For more information, please visit .

