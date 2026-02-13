Echoworx Encryption Arrives On AWS Marketplace: Frictionless Security For A Global World
Why AWS Marketplace? Why Now?
Echoworx's mission has always been to make secure communications as easy and accessible as possible. By joining the AWS Marketplace, Echoworx is taking this mission a step further, ensuring that customers can procure its encryption solution with the same ease and efficiency they experience when using it.
Cross-border compliance, taxes, and billing headaches slow teams down. With AWS Marketplace, Echoworx customers bypass the usual red tape: automated tax and regulatory handling, simple multi-currency billing, and support for Private Offers. That translates to custom pricing and contracts in local currencies, less foreign exchange guesswork, and a procurement process built for modern enterprise.
"Our partnership with AWS Marketplace is about empowering global businesses to scale securely," said Rosario Perri, EMEA Channel Director of Echoworx. "By removing the usual procurement hurdles, we're making it simpler than ever for organizations to adopt modern encryption without slowing down their operations."
Global business, local ease:
-
Private Offers for custom pricing and contract terms in non-USD currencies
Automated compliance and tax handling -no more paperwork overload
Centralized, transparent billing through AWS
Echoworx Email Encryption integrates straight into customer workflows, supporting advanced branding, localization, and secure delivery-built to keep businesses safe and regulators satisfied, no matter where they operate.
About Echoworx
Echoworx stands as a globally recognized provider of secure email solutions, delivering a customizable encryption platform designed to ensure seamless communication security for both individuals and enterprises. Trusted by leading GDPR, NIS 2, KRITIS, and DORA-compliant organizations in over 30 countries, Echoworx makes secure communication effortless. For more insights, visit .
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment