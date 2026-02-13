Melco Attains World's Most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards In 2026 For Any Integrated Resort Operator

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment proudly announces it has achieved historic leadership position in the newly published 2026 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) by garnering 19 Five-Star Awards, topping the competition as the world's integrated resort operator with the most FTG Five-Star Awards and reinforcing its position as the region's premier luxury hospitality provider. The achievement is anchored by the attainment of 107 FTG Stars across the Company's Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories for properties including City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau, and City of Dreams Manila.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said,“We are deeply honored to have Melco recognized as the world's leading integrated resort company by Forbes Travel Guide in 2026. Attaining the most Five-Star awards globally among integrated resort operators is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. We are thankful to our Colleagues as such achievements would not be possible without their incredible efforts. These results highlight our dedication to operating world-class integrated resorts that offer superlative design and guest experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests to our properties and further strengthening our portfolio of luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings.”
The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in 2026 FTG are listed below:
| Hotels
| Restaurants
| Spas
| Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau
| Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
| Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau
| Star Tower, Studio City
| Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
| The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City
| Epic Tower, Studio City
| Pearl Dragon, Studio City
| Zensa Spa, Studio City
| Altira Macau
| Aurora, Altira Macau
| Altira Spa, Altira Macau
| Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila
| Tenmasa, Altira Macau
| Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila
|
| Ying, Altira Macau
