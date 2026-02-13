DSV Selected As Official Logistics Partner For Porsche Motorsport North America

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) DSV Global Transport and Logistics is now the official logistics partner for Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) for the 2026 season.

This strategic partnership leverages DSV's extensive global network and precision logistics capabilities to ensure the safe, timely delivery of these high-performance race cars to North American teams.

DSV managed the transportation of brand-new Porsche 911 Cup (Type 992.2) race cars from Meuspath, Germany, to the United States for the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup North America racing season.

The complex logistical operation spans 4,482 miles, utilizing 21 shipping containers to transport 42 high-performance vehicles weighing a total of over 60 tons.

DSV's Finished Vehicle Competency Centers in Stuttgart and Atlanta coordinated the multimodal journey that includes specialized enclosed car carriers for road transport and dedicated vessel space for sea freight.

Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America, says:“We can't thank DSV enough for their work to safely deliver our new Porsche 911 Cup race cars in the new year.

“Aligning PMNA with DSV provides an opportunity, not only for us, but for our customers who race around the world.”

This partnership builds on the foundation established in August 2023 when DSV began working with PMNA. DSV's specialized automotive expertise, dedicated motorsports teams bridging time zones between Germany and the United States, and commitment to zero-margin execution secured this expanded relationship.

The partnership also includes DSV branding on all Porsche Carrera Cup North America race cars throughout the 2026 season.

Sven Diefenbacher, vice president, automotive Americas at DSV, says:“The precision and reliability required in motorsport logistics mirror the exact standards we bring to all our global transport operations.

“This collaboration with Porsche Motorsport North America demonstrates our ability to deliver specialized logistics solutions for even the most demanding industries while expanding our presence in the high-performance automotive sector.”

As the 2026 racing season approaches, DSV stands ready to deliver the performance, precision, and reliability that both racing teams and global supply chains demand.