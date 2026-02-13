Biomednewsbreaks - LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Bringing First-In-Class Approach To Chemo And Immunotherapy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is focused on enhancing established cancer therapies by targeting a fundamental biological pathway involved in tumor survival and resistance.“Rather than developing standalone treatments, LIXTE is advancing a first-in-class approach designed to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy and immunotherapy across multiple cancer indications,” reads a recent article.“At the center of LIXTE's strategy is protein phosphatase 2A, or PP2A, an enzyme that plays a critical role in regulating cell growth, DNA repair, and survival signaling. In many cancers, PP2A activity enables tumor cells to recover from the damage caused by treatment, contributing to resistance and disease progression... LIXTE's proprietary compound, LB-100, is a small-molecule PP2A inhibitor designed to temporarily disrupt these repair mechanisms at the moment when cancer cells are exposed to therapy. Preclinical research cited in the company's presentation shows that this disruption can make tumor cells more vulnerable to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, increasing treatment effectiveness without introducing a new cytotoxic agent.”

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for ovarian clear cell carcinoma and metastatic colon cancer.

