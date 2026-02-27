Bolivian Air Force Plane Carrying Cash Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

A Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed in the city of El Alto, near the capital La Paz, on February 27, 2026, leaving at least 15 people dead and over 30 injured. The military cargo plane, reportedly transporting newly printed banknotes from the central bank, veered off the runway during landing and ploughed into a busy roadway, striking multiple vehicles.

The crash caused widespread destruction, with several cars, trucks, and minibuses damaged along the route. Witness accounts and visuals from the scene showed debris scattered across the area, along with banknotes strewn on the road. Emergency services rushed to the site, extinguished the flames, and transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

Breaking: A Bolivian Air Force Hercules transport plane impacted a crowded street in El Alto, near La Paz, earlier this evening. The aircraft sustained severe damage, and initial reports indicate several people lost their lives while others were injured on the ground. twitter/GLsxnBAqWz

Authorities temporarily shut down operations at El Alto International Airport following the incident. Reports suggest poor weather or a runway overrun may have contributed, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Initial findings suggest the aircraft may have overshot or lost control during landing, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Officials have launched a formal probe into the crash, which is among the deadliest aviation incidents in Bolivia in recent years.

The incident also led to chaotic scenes as bystanders attempted to collect scattered cash, prompting police intervention to secure the area. Officials have launched a full investigation into one of Bolivia's deadliest recent aviation disasters.