403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Restarts Domestic Flights to Khartoum
(MENAFN) Sudan on Sunday resumed internal passenger flights to Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the outbreak of conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.
The arrival of a Sudan Airways plane from Port Sudan marked this return to service, state media reported.
The Sudan Airways flight, transporting civilian passengers, touched down at Khartoum airport after nearly two years of suspension caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF, according to a news agency.
The operation demonstrates Sudan Airways’ dedication to its “national role” in facilitating air travel, linking Sudanese cities, and alleviating the travel difficulties experienced by citizens since the war erupted, the news agency noted.
The news agency characterized the event as a “significant milestone” in the gradual reopening of flights to Khartoum airport and as a signal of a new stage of recovery and relative calm, with daily life slowly resuming in the capital.
Back in October 2025, Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority announced intentions to reopen the airport, but the facility subsequently faced repeated drone strikes.
The Sudanese army reported at the time that it had intercepted drones launched by the RSF toward the airport.
The shutdown of Khartoum International Airport, Sudan’s principal aviation hub, had caused major disruptions to air travel across the country because of its central position and high capacity.
The arrival of a Sudan Airways plane from Port Sudan marked this return to service, state media reported.
The Sudan Airways flight, transporting civilian passengers, touched down at Khartoum airport after nearly two years of suspension caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF, according to a news agency.
The operation demonstrates Sudan Airways’ dedication to its “national role” in facilitating air travel, linking Sudanese cities, and alleviating the travel difficulties experienced by citizens since the war erupted, the news agency noted.
The news agency characterized the event as a “significant milestone” in the gradual reopening of flights to Khartoum airport and as a signal of a new stage of recovery and relative calm, with daily life slowly resuming in the capital.
Back in October 2025, Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority announced intentions to reopen the airport, but the facility subsequently faced repeated drone strikes.
The Sudanese army reported at the time that it had intercepted drones launched by the RSF toward the airport.
The shutdown of Khartoum International Airport, Sudan’s principal aviation hub, had caused major disruptions to air travel across the country because of its central position and high capacity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment