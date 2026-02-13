Chinesenewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Closes On Mainland China Enterprise Solutions Business Disposal

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK), a renowned marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, has closed on the disposal of its enterprise solutions business in mainland China. The closure was in accordance with terms and conditions outlined in a share purchase agreement, released in July 2024. According to the announcement, the company is“continuing to optimize its operations, enhance profitability and realign the business focus to meet market trends and drive shareholder value.”

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a renowned marketing cloud platform in China. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. For more information about the company, please visit .

