Chinesenewsbreaks Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: HAO) Secures $12 Million In Follow-On Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: HAO), a Beijing-based online marketing solution provider, recently announced the successful closing of its $12 million underwritten follow-on public offering. The offering consisted of 4,000,000 units priced at $3.00 per unit, each comprising Class A Ordinary Shares and Series A and B Warrants. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole bookrunner and has been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 units to cover over-allotments. The proceeds will support the company's expansion and technological investments in the healthcare sector.

About Haoxi Health Technology Ltd.

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company's growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, visit the company's website at

