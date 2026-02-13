Investornewsbreaks Xeriant Inc. (XERI) Positions Factor X At Forefront Of Advanced Research Under Brig. Gen. Holt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) recently expanded the role of Brig. Gen. Blaine D. Holt (ret.), signaling a deeper commitment to disciplined innovation and advanced research. An article discussing this reads,“Holt's appointment to lead Factor X marked the beginning of his formal involvement with Xeriant and expanded his responsibilities beyond advisory into active leadership of the company's most forward-looking research initiatives. Xeriant recognized that Holt's experience advising senior military and government leaders brought a critical perspective to the evaluation and development of advanced technologies with both commercial and strategic relevance...From a governance perspective, Holt's involvement as the operational leader of Factor X reflects Xeriant's effort to tightly integrate strategic oversight with innovation execution. The company has framed this structure to reduce friction between vision and implementation, ensuring that advanced research efforts remain aligned with long-term corporate objectives... More broadly, Holt's increasing participation underscores Xeriant's intent to position itself at the intersection of advanced technology development and practical application.”

Xeriant is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

