Radios In Afghanistan Need Support For Sustainability: AIJA

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) says there are currently 394 active radio stations in the country, but it is concerned about the sustainability of these outlets and the legal status of their staff.

In a statement, the AIJA noted that February 13, World Radio Day, provides an opportunity to reflect on the vital role of radio in informing the public, raising awareness, and strengthening social cohesion across Afghanistan.

The statement emphasized that radio remains the most accessible and effective source of information for people, particularly in remote areas.

According to AIJA findings, the 394 radio stations employ a total of 2,956 staff members.

The association added:“More than half of radio staff-especially in local media-work voluntarily without a regular salary, a situation that raises serious concerns about the long-term sustainability of these stations.”

While commemorating World Radio Day, the AIJA called for practical and sustained support for radio media and the protection of professional rights for their employees.

