Suncoast Credit Union And Launch Credit Union Announce Intent To Merge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Suncoast Credit Union and Launch Credit Union announce plans to merge, subject to regulatory approval and a Launch Credit Union membership vote. The strategic partnership brings together two healthy, member-owned financial institutions serving communities across Florida, strengthening their ability to support members and communities well into the future.

For decades, cooperative credit unions like Suncoast and Launch have delivered value through competitive loan rates, meaningful dividends, and a deep commitment to community support. This merger reflects a proactive and intentional step that better serves members, support employees, and expands positive impact in the communities where both operate.

The effective date of the merger is expected to be late 2026, with full operational integration extending into 2027 with no job losses or branch closures. Following completion, the combined organization will hold more than $21 billion in assets, serve approximately 1.4 million members, and employ almost 3,000 people across 96 branches throughout Florida.

Kevin Johnson, current President/CEO of Suncoast Credit Union, would lead the combined credit union following the merger. Joe Mirachi, current President/CEO of Launch Credit Union, plans on retiring after the merger is completed.

“This decision is rooted in our commitment to members, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Kevin Johnson, President/CEO of Suncoast Credit Union.“With Launch Credit Union we found an ideal partner that shares our values, financial strength, and commitment to employees and communities. Together we're ensuring the members we serve today-and those we'll serve in the future-benefit by Growing Together Coast to Coast.”

From the perspective of Launch Credit Union this merger reflects a deliberate and forward-looking strategy.“Our organization is strong, and this merger is a choice to grow from that position of strength,” said Joe Mirachi, President/CEO of Launch Credit Union.“This merger allows us to invest further in our employees, deepen service to our members, and extend our cooperative mission and invest more in the communities we serve.”

Following the merger, the organization will operate under the Suncoast Credit Union name, uniting both memberships under a single brand.

As member-owned cooperatives governed by the National Credit Union Administration, final approval of the merger is contingent upon a vote of the Launch Credit Union membership. As the process moves forward, both credit unions will continue to share timely and transparent information with their respective memberships through their websites and other communication channels.

Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.2 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 79 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union's service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Launch Credit Union

Launch Credit Union is a full-service, community-based credit union serving more than 86,000 members with 17 branches located throughout Brevard and Volusia counties. Launch is rated“Excellent” by BauerFinancial, and honored to be among the top regional credit unions in Newsweek Rankings two years in a row. Launch CU manages more than $1.4 billion in assets and is committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve lasting financial success. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in the counties Launch Credit Union serves. For more information, please visit launchcu or call (321) 455-9400.

###

Media Contact:

Lisa Brock

Brock Communications

813 363 1948

...