Dr. Michael W. Mathesie To Headline The Shift Summit With Advanced Neuropathy Training For Physicians Seeking Clinical Certainty

As outpatient clinicians across the country report growing uncertainty in managing complex neuropathy cases, Dr. Michael W. Mathesie, a Certified Laser Practitioner and former member of the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine, will headline The Shift Summit with an in-depth, physician-only training on peripheral neuropathy evaluation and conservative care.

Dr. Mathesie will lead a three-hour clinical workshop titled “SHIFT Your Approach to Peripheral Neuropathy for More Effective Outcomes,” designed for licensed healthcare providers who want greater diagnostic clarity, stronger patient compliance, and defensible clinical frameworks when treating neuropathy.

Peripheral neuropathy remains one of the most challenging conditions encountered in outpatient practice. Patients often present with overlapping sensory, motor, and autonomic symptoms, unclear histories, and prior experiences of being told that few or no treatment options exist. For clinicians, these cases carry heightened clinical risk, time demands, and communication challenges.

Dr. Mathesie's presentation is built on decades of real-world clinical experience treating complex pain and neurological presentations. As the founder of Mathesie Chiropractic Life Center in Coral Springs, Florida, he has specialized in sports injuries, rehabilitation, and laser-based therapies, helping patients regain function through structured, evidence-informed care. His credentials include advanced board certifications (DACRB, DABFP), and his leadership experience includes service as a past board member of the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mathesie has been recognized for clinical excellence, earning honors such as Sports Chiropractor of the Year and Broward County Chiropractor of the Year. His work has focused on bridging the gap between advanced technology and practical, defensible clinical application.

At The Shift Summit, Dr. Mathesie will guide participants through a systematic approach to neuropathy that emphasizes accuracy, repeatability, and patient understanding. The Neuropathy Deep Dive covers identification and classification of peripheral neuropathy, including small-fiber versus large-fiber involvement and sensory, motor, and autonomic patterns. Attendees will review how to perform focused patient histories, conduct clear neurological examinations, and utilize screening tools and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures to track outcomes objectively.

The session also addresses one of the most persistent pain points in neuropathy care: patient communication. Dr. Mathesie will outline how clinicians can explain neuropathy in clear, patient-centered language, reduce fear and confusion, and establish confidence so patients understand why care is recommended and remain engaged in treatment plans.

Conservative, non-surgical management strategies discussed during the workshop include laser therapy, rehabilitation-based exercise protocols, nutritional considerations, and adjunctive modalities commonly used in outpatient settings. Instruction emphasizes scope-appropriate decision-making, measurable progress, and knowing when referral or co-management is clinically appropriate.

The Shift Summit is presented by ReliefNow® Laser Centers and is designed for licensed healthcare providers, including chiropractors, general practitioners, physical therapists, and medical clinicians seeking practical education they can apply immediately in busy practices.

The 2026 Shift Summit will be held February 21 at the Aloft Hotel in Richardson, Texas, providing in-person access for providers across the Dallas–Fort Worth and North Texas region. Additional information is available at .